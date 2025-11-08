  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

anyone still use it ?
I did during the dial up internet era, but at one point, like maybe 15 years ago , i stopped and cant remember why but it looks like its not used anymore as it was maybe 15-20 years ago ?
 
Damn, I was just thinking about this the other day. The classic green and black skin with my playlist a mile long of stolen music from Napster, Kazaa, and Audio Galaxy(the best one of the 3). They stopped updating it a long, long time ago.
 
its still my go to music player for small laptop/tablet sized screens, but i found it has issues scaling text (playlist n shit) on a larger screen so on anything bigger then say 28" monitor, then ill swap over to winyl.
 
I just burn all my mp3s and 4s from YouTube through converter links.
Definitely do not miss the Limewire era lol
 
i use PotPlayer as my default media player. love how customizable it is. hands down my favorite media player.

vlc is my backup.
 
Within the past five years I've used it. If I remember correctly the interface size is terrible and can't be changed.
 
AIMP is a nice media player which I use now and have been using for the last 10+ years. It is actuvely supported and can play high res audio.
WinAMP is in my fond memories tho.
 
Last time I used winamp I was also using limewire and playing age of empires 2. I still play age of empires 2 on a rainy day.
Limewire?

theres-a-name-ive-not-heard-in-many-years.gif


I remember the good ole days of downloading a South Park or Family Guy episode from there only for it to be porn.
 
Does old XP or earlier WinAMP work on Windows 11?

My old computer came with Musicmatch which let you print your library listing.
 
Used to love it back in the day but I can't be bothered trying to source music when I can have every track ever in an instant on Spotify.
 
Nostalgia for there. I used to use WinMX to dowload and Winamp to listen lol.
 
Thanks for this nostalgia trip

Ah the early Internet days
Yup this was a trip through the past. My mother taught me how to use napster while my dad used to buy hacker magazines from borders books(basset books?), he taught me how to pirate satellite tv
 
