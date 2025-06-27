Wimbledon draw live: Latest updates as Alcaraz and Raducanu learn fate Follow live updates as the world’s top players await the draw for the third Grand Slam of the year

What to watch out for at Wimbledon 2025: no line judges and more expensive strawberries On the courts, around the grounds and on television, changes are afoot for British tennis’s big fortnight

Spoiler Andy Murray in 2016 and Virginia Wade in 1977. I doubt any Briton will get near a singles trophy this year but hopefully they at least give a good showing.

The last Monday in June [or first in July] is rapidly approaching and the draws have been made!Hot weather is predicted to start the tournament.Mens' Favourites:Alcaraz 11/10Sinner 19/10Djokovic 13/2Womens' Favourites:Sabalenka 3/1Rybakina 6/1Swiatek 7/1As we can see the women's side of things seems much more open.Djokovic is 38 now. Arthur Gore was 41 when he won the Men's Singles in 1909, but nowadays it seems unlikely Novak will emerge victorious. We'll see what he has left, after reaching the final last year.The most notable change at this year’s championships brings it in line with the majority of ATP and WTA tournaments, along with two of the other three grand slam tournaments: the abandonment of line judges in favour of electronic line calling. The technology allowing challenges was first introduced in 2007, but will now be utilised to automatically call all outs, faults, and foot faultsThe total prize money pot is rising 7% to £53.5m. The men’s and women’s singles champions will both receive £3m, up from last year’s £2.7m, making SW19 the most valuable grand slam. Players who lose in the first round receive £66,000, an increase of 10%.The last British players to win the singles were