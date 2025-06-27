Tennis Wimbledon 2025

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
11,789
Reaction score
28,934
an-aerial-view-a-roofless-centre-court-and-the-outside-news-photo-1593100499.jpg


www.independent.co.uk

Wimbledon draw live: Latest updates as Alcaraz and Raducanu learn fate

Follow live updates as the world’s top players await the draw for the third Grand Slam of the year
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk
www.theguardian.com

What to watch out for at Wimbledon 2025: no line judges and more expensive strawberries

On the courts, around the grounds and on television, changes are afoot for British tennis’s big fortnight
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

The last Monday in June [or first in July] is rapidly approaching and the draws have been made!


Hot weather is predicted to start the tournament.



Mens' Favourites:

Alcaraz 11/10
Sinner 19/10
Djokovic 13/2

Womens' Favourites:

Sabalenka 3/1
Rybakina 6/1
Swiatek 7/1

As we can see the women's side of things seems much more open.

Djokovic is 38 now. Arthur Gore was 41 when he won the Men's Singles in 1909, but nowadays it seems unlikely Novak will emerge victorious. We'll see what he has left, after reaching the final last year.

The most notable change at this year’s championships brings it in line with the majority of ATP and WTA tournaments, along with two of the other three grand slam tournaments: the abandonment of line judges in favour of electronic line calling. The technology allowing challenges was first introduced in 2007, but will now be utilised to automatically call all outs, faults, and foot faults

The total prize money pot is rising 7% to £53.5m. The men’s and women’s singles champions will both receive £3m, up from last year’s £2.7m, making SW19 the most valuable grand slam. Players who lose in the first round receive £66,000, an increase of 10%.

The last British players to win the singles were
Andy Murray in 2016 and Virginia Wade in 1977. I doubt any Briton will get near a singles trophy this year but hopefully they at least give a good showing.
 
Alcatraz on the men’s side. Womens side is pretty open. As always I’ll be rooting for p1ay black play blak with tiafgoat and Shelton.
 
Lol 8 and 9 out in the first round. Shitz in trouble too and a handful of other top 20 guys are out already. Might be chaos this year.
 
What a choke in the tie break lmfao

Wimbledons curfew is so fucking lame.
 
Katie Boulter's coming at you like a dark horse! 🐎

2025-katie-boulter-wimbledon-r1.jpg


www.theguardian.com

Katie Boulter rounds off Britain’s opening day in the sun at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter beat the world No 9 Paula Badosa after Arthur Fery stunned Alex Popryin on a record-breaking day for home players at Wimbledon
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Wimbledon is just not used to this kind of thing. On the hottest opening day in the history of the championships, with the temperature reaching 32.3C, British players sizzled with a record seven recording victories, the highest number on any day in the open era, beating the previous record of six.

With 23 British players across the two singles events, the most since 1984, there was plenty of hope, if not total expectation, that several of them could progress to round two. Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie were always favoured to advance, and did, but Kartal, Billy Harris, Arthur Fery and Oliver Tarvet all defeated much higher-ranked opponents to break the record.

This time last year, the 23-year-old Kartal was ranked No 298, battling just to make it as a professional. On Monday, after a whirlwind 12 months, she gave British players the perfect start with an outstanding win against the 20th seed Ostapenko.
 
bosnian guy is out so that is mostly for me in tennis
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Rugby Six Nations 2025
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
650lb Sumo
650lb Sumo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,085
Messages
57,508,462
Members
175,731
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top