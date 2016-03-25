Wim Hof breathing method to build cardio.

FedorGOAT
We saw Alistair Overeem working on his cardio with the Wim Hof method & It really did work against Dos Santos. It appeared his cardio seriously improved a lot.
So the question is why more people aren't trying it. Unlike Ido Portal, Wim Hof isn't a snake oil business man & His method is truly tried & tested & It worked for regular people too.
