Wim Hof breathing method to build cardio.

We saw Alistair Overeem working on his cardio with the Wim Hof method & It really did work against Dos Santos. It appeared his cardio seriously improved a lot.

So the question is why more people aren't trying it. Unlike Ido Portal, Wim Hof isn't a snake oil business man & His method is truly tried & tested & It worked for regular people too.
 
love how you guys think this is something new been doing this to help go for a dump since the 90s
 
losing muscle mass helped with his cardio
 
Personally I prefer the Won Ton Soup method.
 
A FW run culminating in a 13 seconds KO of the reigning champ isn't tried and tested? How about we let the pros decide what works for them.
 
You might need a video to really understand it though.

 
This really works. I'm an actor and recently had to do a long fight scene all in one take. Before I went to shoot the scene I did the breathing for a full 6-7 minutes and just tried to get into the right mindset, the character I was playing couldn't be seen huffing and puffing. Usually my striking cardio isn't great and I had to put on a ton of muscle for the role which doesn't help. Take after take I was able to do the scene breathing only through my nose, no deep breaths and my heart rate stayed pretty low. It really works but you have to do it for several minutes, 30 seconds here and there isn't going to cut it.
 
building cardio is old as fuck, but takes years

some people simply try to avoid HARD WORK and rather bulk up to be a RD1 destroyer
 
I prefer the Tank Abbot method. He said he trained cardio for a fight in Japan by holding his breath for as long as he could throughout his long flight.

He lost the fight.
 
Nothing happened in the JDS fight threatened his gas tank though,no ?
 
Thorgrim said:
This really works. I'm an actor and recently had to do a long fight scene all in one take. Before I went to shoot the scene I did the breathing for a full 6-7 minutes and just tried to get into the right mindset, the character I was playing couldn't be seen huffing and puffing. Usually my striking cardio isn't great and I had to put on a ton of muscle for the role which doesn't help. Take after take I was able to do the scene breathing only through my nose, no deep breaths and my heart rate stayed pretty low. It really works but you have to do it for several minutes, 30 seconds here and there isn't going to cut it.
That's what she said.
 
I suspect Overeem might have been doing the EPO method of breathing as well. He was doing every other kind of method, so.
 
