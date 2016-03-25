Wim Hof breathing method to build cardio.

This really works. I'm an actor and recently had to do a long fight scene all in one take. Before I went to shoot the scene I did the breathing for a full 6-7 minutes and just tried to get into the right mindset, the character I was playing couldn't be seen huffing and puffing. Usually my striking cardio isn't great and I had to put on a ton of muscle for the role which doesn't help. Take after take I was able to do the scene breathing only through my nose, no deep breaths and my heart rate stayed pretty low. It really works but you have to do it for several minutes, 30 seconds here and there isn't going to cut it.