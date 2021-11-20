Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I love this film it's one of my all time favorites. I think it's overlooked and underrated in general. I thought the story, score, acting is just splendid.
Definitely up there as one of Val Kilmer most memorable, best performances. And Warwick Davis for someone who's only 17 when he filmed this was just incredible to say the least. He certainly seemed like a season veteran actor not a teenager.
Another stand out in the acting in this film is Jean Marsh. Outstanding performance by her.
The film score is just an absolute classic imo.
