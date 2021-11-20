Movies Willow - (Rate It)

What do you rate it at?

I love this film it's one of my all time favorites. I think it's overlooked and underrated in general. I thought the story, score, acting is just splendid.

Definitely up there as one of Val Kilmer most memorable, best performances. And Warwick Davis for someone who's only 17 when he filmed this was just incredible to say the least. He certainly seemed like a season veteran actor not a teenager.

Another stand out in the acting in this film is Jean Marsh. Outstanding performance by her.

The film score is just an absolute classic imo.

 
Been a while since I’ve seen it but I recall it being a good film. Not sure how it holds up years later.. might be a movie worth a remake with the right cast/director/writer
 
Willow is a top tier fantasy flick. Madmartigan is a top tier anti-hero.

It’s a shame some the of special effects weren’t great, even for the time. Because everything else was top notch.

Kilmer was hilarious at times.
I actually think the FX are one of the big things in its favour, mostly using pratical/optical FX has lasted far better than something like say Dragonheart a few years latter were the CGI now looks horribly dated.

I would say generally a film that feels like a good series of set peices rather than the best whole but still very watchable, remember seeing it several times on release.
 
I actually think the FX are one of the big things in its favour, mostly using pratical/optical FX has lasted far better than something like say Dragonheart a few years latter were the CGI now looks horribly dated.

I would say generally a film that feels like a good series of set peices rather than the best whole but still very watchable.
Some of the final fight scenes had very average special effects, and unfortunately, those are the bits you remember. It seemed a cheap end to an otherwise well produced film.
 
It is a better film than anything in the hobbit series. Warwick davis and val Kilmer had great screen presence.
 
It’s a shame some the of special effects weren’t great, even for the time. Because everything else was top notch.

Kilmer was hilarious at times.
If you watch the behind the scenes the way the did those speacial effects was pretty revolutionary for the time.
 
