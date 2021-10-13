William Shatner heads to space in 15mins (Blue Origin rocket)

Doughie99
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jun 24, 2018
- Messages
- 21,452
- Reaction score
- 28,552
for anyone who is interested....here's a livestream link.
Captain James T. Kirk for real heading (very briefly....4mins of weightlessness, only about 1.5minutes above the Karman line...) to space.
Hey Stan
here's a livestream link :
Captain James T. Kirk for real heading (very briefly....4mins of weightlessness, only about 1.5minutes above the Karman line...) to space.
Hey Stan
here's a livestream link :