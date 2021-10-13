William Shatner heads to space in 15mins (Blue Origin rocket)

Doughie99

Doughie99

Jun 24, 2018
21,452
28,552
for anyone who is interested....here's a livestream link.

Captain James T. Kirk for real heading (very briefly....4mins of weightlessness, only about 1.5minutes above the Karman line...) to space.

Hey Stan
here's a livestream link :

 
Why is it just two women talking about it as usual.. It’s male engineers that still create 95% of the tech and production that makes these possible. It’s just that the last 5 I’ve watched have been hosted by women. I’d honestly notice and wonder if it was guys that much more often.
 
T minus 12mins now. (there was a brief hold).

Flight takes about 11mins in total (launch til touchdown).
Max altitude is around 325,000feet I think.
 
I’ve got a bad feeling about this.

Is the ‘Betting on Famous Deaths in 2021’ thread still open?
 
William Shatner just said "I guess that's it then?"
(on hearing the final Go for launch).
 
