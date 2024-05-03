BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,776
- Reaction score
- 34,887
Yet he didn’t even take his clothes of while stepping on the scale, still weighing in 3 lbs under the Featherweight-limit:
Last edited:
Crazy thing is he still “easily” made weight, but at what cost, god damnI wonder how much weight in clothing he actually had on there, I doubt 7lbs but still didn't even try at all. I hate seeing ppl dead in the scale.
Damn my bad too I thought he was fighting 135 not 145, wtf is he doing then? This is bizarre are hell, did they do an overcut?Crazy thing is he still “easily” made weight, but at what cost, god damn