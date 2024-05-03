Media William Gomis on deaths doorstep from cutting weight

I wonder how much weight in clothing he actually had on there, I doubt 7lbs but still didn't even try at all. I hate seeing ppl dead in the scale.

Edit: holy crap I thought the fight was at 135 not 145. Wtf is going on here? He made weight by several pounds wearing clothes, why would you cut that extreme?
 
Making Featherweight at his height, I think my kidneys would just explode.
 
Crazy thing is he still “easily” made weight, but at what cost, god damn
Damn my bad too I thought he was fighting 135 not 145, wtf is he doing then? This is bizarre are hell, did they do an overcut?
 
Who's his trainer, Christian Bale? ;)
 
Definitely one of the more bizarre weigh ins I've ever seen -- a dude looking barely able to walk... but he's fully clothed... but he's underweight by 3 lbs? wtf?/? I hope he's okay.
 
