Will your dog protect you or your home? The intruder challenge!

Anyone here have a guarding breed dog, or think that your dog will protect your home?

I saw on Jason Corey's YouTube Channel that he had tested his Cane Corso's response to a prowler.



I then put my dogs to a similar challenge and filmed it.

Anyone here with a guarding breed or even a non guarding breed that you think will protect willing to record yourself testing the response of your dog to an intruder?
 
I adopted a very alert but scaredy cat ex racing greyhound so no.

But if cats come near the house, he is the most on edge, alert dog I've ever seen and it's fucking ragnarok for them.
 
This shit is why Jack Russels are the GOATs. My Jack Russell me tood a pitbull.

He died a long time ago RIP.
 
No, and I honestly wouldn't want them to. Having your dogs act like that towards 'intruders' is a good way to have them attack guests or putting the dogs in danger in the case of an actual intruder. I'll leave the job of protecting the house to myself.
 
Our German Shepherd, doubtful she'd protect the house. She's 9 months, adorable but doesn't bark or anything.

Our Greek rescue mutt however does at least bark and snap at noise or the similar so he might do something..
 
