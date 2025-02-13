  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy Will you see any benefit from DOGE?

Hmmm, how can cutting trillions of dollars from government waste possibly help the homeland? Gee, I don't know. LOL.

What kind of question is that? You're mad that your sworn political enemies are exposing government waste, so don't be happy about it, because you won't be receiving a million dollar check in your mail anytime soon?

Very coping and seething thread, this one.
 
You should change your SN to 51st
 
The fuck are you talking about "homeland" for, foreigner?
 
"The" Homeland, short bus. Not "My" homeland.

Reading hurts your brain, I know. Pretty telling that that's all you got, though.
 
canadian spouting crazy nonsense is very coping and seething. I hope they dont put a tariff on deodorant.
 
Ah yes, because clearly all discretionary spending is government waste. Stick to Canada man, you seem to not understand the simple difference between discretionary and mandatory spending.
 
He's hoping Trump's excellent tariffs will convince his leaders to see the truth, that Canada should be our 51st state. He's putting the cart in front of the horse but you have to admire his spirit; he wants to be one of us.

He also correctly understands that an unelected billionaire shutting down parts of the government is fine and totally legal, and that Elon/Trump are looking out for the average person's best interests which is how they built their immense wealth in the first place, like with Trump's crypto.

Shedding trillions of dollars from the budget won't be a problem nor have any deleterious effects, and him being investigated for labor violations and whatnot from the institutions he's trying to shut down is fine, not to mention him doing business around the world including with China, no conflicts of interest at all.

C'mon man.
 
Wow… chill bro. Calm down. I’m not attacking your Dear Leader

Just asking to see where people think they might benefit. Will it be in tax cuts, infrastructure in their local towns/cities, more pay for teachers….

Fucking head case this guy!
 
Just wait until 51st gets his wish. You think we have government waste? Woooo boy, I cannot even fathom the waste in Canada's government. Once we absorb them I bet Elon takes an axe to their bloated healthcare system.
 
I don't think it'll take that long to see some leopards eating faces. Too bad the shits how can't be contained to idiots who asked for it.
 
Another "Derp, Canada, derp..." post.

Very telling...
 
Not a chance. The current administration is corruption and greed personified. Tax payers won't see a dime. Hell, if they had it their way, pensioners and veterans would stop collecting what they're owed.
 
Well fortunately, our MAGAnadian friends will get to feel the effects too from the looks of it, so at least we're all in this together. What's a trade war among friends. And hey - if their government gets it together and stops screwing us on trade and stops that mass quantity of fentanyl coming over the border, we'll all be better off.
 
I didn't originally premise this on "trillions". The OP presented that. I responded to it. Quite telling that you think I created the premise of this thread. But you're an idiot, so whatever.
 
You literally did, because you don't understand how budgets work. Over how many years do you think your messiah will cut trillions in waste?
 
He'll never be one of us, even if Canada gets annexed. Dude is a cuck and a natural serf who should end his days working the fields for Trump Farms ™ in indentured servitude.
 
