Will we see UFC Champion Brock Lesnar on WWE's debut of Raw on Netflix?

Will we see Brock on Netflix tonight? Sounds wild to me.
 
Off topic but didn't brock get exposed for messaging mcmahon to send videos of that female employee pissing? It was a really weird allegation and I don't know if it was ever confirmed or not
 
He's still black listed due to him being mentioned in that recent Vince suit.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Off topic but didn't brock get exposed for messaging mcmahon to send videos of that female employee pissing? It was a really weird allegation and I don't know if it was ever confirmed or not
He was referred to as a former "WWE and UFC champion" in the suit. Was either him or Ken Shamrock.
 
Streeter said:
I loved WWF but not so much WWE.
Who cares?

Brock is a piece of shit, a cheater, and got his ass beat in 50% of his short MMA career.
 
For anyone curious: He did in fact, not show up
 
