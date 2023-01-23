Will we ever see Power Slap in UFC Match?

TKO needs Power Slap Kabaddi. I am okay with Power Slap. I watch one or two slap exchanges then I am burned out on watching it. If Dana wants to make it into a big sport then he should have something different to break up the shock of watching it.I know what he needs is Slap kabaddi (Pakistani slap fighting). Do maybe one or two face slapping fights then do 3 Slap Kabaddi fights. For those who have not watched Slap Kabaddi... Two players aim to slap each other, scoring one point for each slap landed on the opponent (above the waist); the winner is the one who scores the most points, or who can force his opponent to forfeit the match. The fighters have real skills not just a chin.