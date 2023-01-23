Will we ever see Power Slap in UFC Match?

Im kind of surprised that average looking guys, they didnt look like athletes, even the "best" 2 guys, the coaches dont look like athletes one bit, but they have the chin and generate force to beat the competition, im surprised that regular looking guys are able to put other people away with a slap, yet again, its a VERY measured slap with all the power they can generate within the rules on a non moving target, non moving is probably the key, they are not "fight ready", they are simply not ready to take that kind of damage hence a lot of KO's and a good chunk of first round ones.