Will we ever see Power Slap in UFC Match?

I watched Power Slap last week. I am now dumber for it. …Anyway, I was very surprised with the power in the slap. Could it be used in a UFC match effectively if someone was pinned against the cage? for example: upload_2023-1-23_17-54-53.gif
 
Diaz Bros only teach this deadly move to the worthy... Like the Dim Mak.
bitch-stockton.gif
 
Nate almost koed Conor with a power slap®
 
Im kind of surprised that average looking guys, they didnt look like athletes, even the "best" 2 guys, the coaches dont look like athletes one bit, but they have the chin and generate force to beat the competition, im surprised that regular looking guys are able to put other people away with a slap, yet again, its a VERY measured slap with all the power they can generate within the rules on a non moving target, non moving is probably the key, they are not "fight ready", they are simply not ready to take that kind of damage hence a lot of KO's and a good chunk of first round ones.
 
TKO needs Power Slap Kabaddi. I am okay with Power Slap. I watch one or two slap exchanges then I am burned out on watching it. If Dana wants to make it into a big sport then he should have something different to break up the shock of watching it.

I know what he needs is Slap kabaddi (Pakistani slap fighting). Do maybe one or two face slapping fights then do 3 Slap Kabaddi fights. For those who have not watched Slap Kabaddi... Two players aim to slap each other, scoring one point for each slap landed on the opponent (above the waist); the winner is the one who scores the most points, or who can force his opponent to forfeit the match. The fighters have real skills not just a chin.
FB_IMG_1753193905019.jpg
 
I watched Power Slap last week. I am now dumber for it. …Anyway, I was very surprised with the power in the slap. Could it be used in a UFC match effectively if someone was pinned against the cage? for example:
Ask yourself how PowerSlap contestants would hit each other if they were allowed to punch or elbow.
I think that answers it.
 
