Television Will we ever see 👀 another character like this on TV?!

Not the same vein. Bunkers outlooks were normal for his generation and that played well against the progressive outlook of the younger generation. But he was never reviled or even thought to be a bad person despite his views. That generational gap was generally understood by the majority of the audience.

Nowadays, even if you had a story set in the same period, you wouldn't be able to make someone with racist, homophobic views still be likeable. Both because it's difficult to pull of due to difference of the actual times they exis, but also because in modern entertainment anyone with those views basically has to be an unlikable character.
 




Lol you just wouldn't hear shit like this these days
 
