Will Vettori finally bang?

Vettori is obviously talented, but lacks a killer instinct and a second gear. His chin is otherworldly but he never seems to go all out and has as many decisions as any top 15 fighter I can think of.
In his fight against Brendan Allen there is bad blood after he got dropped at a casino. He says it’s kill or be killed, now, not to mention that his back is against the wall as the UFC is clearly feeding him to a young buck to start the process of sending him on his way out the door.
Do you think he finally stands and bangs, sherbruvs?
