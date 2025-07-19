  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Will Vettori finally bang?

Vettori is obviously talented, but lacks a killer instinct and a second gear. His chin is otherworldly but he never seems to go all out and has as many decisions as any top 15 fighter I can think of.

In his fight against Brendan Allen there is bad blood after he got dropped at a casino. He says it’s kill or be killed, now, not to mention that his back is against the wall as the UFC is clearly feeding him to a young buck to start the process of sending him on his way out the door.

Do you think he finally stands and bangs, sherbruvs?
 
Nah, I think he is done. Mentally he isn't there. Allen will win boring decision.
BUT he may finally wake up but I doubt.
 
emma-stone-were-gonna-bang.gif

Marvin when he puts on his shorts correctly 🐈
 
