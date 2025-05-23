Will UFC take advantage of President Trump to change regulations?

Goat Poster
UFC has an opportunity to change whatever rules they want to have changed with Dana's personal friend being the president. Will UFC push for any rule change?
Are they afraid that if Democrats come back they will turn back whatever is changed and penalize UFC out of vengeance? Is it wiser to not change a thing so there isn't blowback?
Besides Trump, Dana also holds hands with Turki. Could they make something happen in Saudia that wouldn't be possible in the US?
Personally I would like to see tournaments make a comeback. Besides that I don't think regulations are holding the UFC back but I may be missing something.
