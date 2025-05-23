Will UFC take advantage of President Trump to change regulations?

G

Goat Poster

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 4, 2016
Messages
745
Reaction score
1,401
UFC has an opportunity to change whatever rules they want to have changed with Dana's personal friend being the president. Will UFC push for any rule change?
Are they afraid that if Democrats come back they will turn back whatever is changed and penalize UFC out of vengeance? Is it wiser to not change a thing so there isn't blowback?
Besides Trump, Dana also holds hands with Turki. Could they make something happen in Saudia that wouldn't be possible in the US?


Personally I would like to see tournaments make a comeback. Besides that I don't think regulations are holding the UFC back but I may be missing something.
 
Last edited:
doping-steroids.gif
 
Sticko said:
MMA is regulated at the state level not the federal level so I don't think there's much Trump could do without getting Congress involved.

What would they even want to change, really?
Click to expand...

This. Seems like lots of people flunked American Government in high school...
 
Goat Poster said:
UFC has an opportunity to change whatever rules they want to have changed with Dana's personal friend being the president. Will UFC push for any rule change?
Are they afraid that if Democrats come back they will turn back whatever is changed and penalize UFC out of vengeance? Is it wiser to not change a thing so there isn't blowback?
Besides Trump, Dana also holds hands with Turki. Could they make something happen in Saudia that wouldn't be possible in the US?


Personally I would like to see tournaments make a comeback. Besides that I don't think regulations are holding the UFC back but I may be missing something.
Click to expand...
Pugilism is regulated by state commissions, not the president. Sure, trump could try to proclaim some illegal executive order but it would get shut down in the courts eventually
 
Maybe Aunt Dana can play this right and send Merab packing and blame tariffs?
 
Sticko said:
MMA is regulated at the state level not the federal level so I don't think there's much Trump could do without getting Congress involved.

What would they even want to change, really?
Click to expand...
Turki and the Sauds are investing trillions of dollars to lobby for Federally enforced PRIDE rules.
Expected to be a unanimous pass after opening arguments include a Chute Boxe highlight video
donnyofsaud.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BennyOcean
Why in 2025 does it still take the UFC so long to update their fighter rankings page after a title change?
Replies
9
Views
227
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,309
Messages
57,332,021
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top