Will you all admit that your seething hatred for Trump is only aimed at him because of your hatred for those who disagree with leftist, progressive ideology? Since he is the figurehead of those who are unwoke, you hate his guts.
But you’d hate any human being alive just as much if they were the Republican presidential candidate. There is no one in existence who would put the interests of conservatives first, that could be the head of the party that you wouldn’t have a burning hatred for.
I’m guessing you’ll say that’s not true. But I believe the only person you wouldn’t hate, would be someone who called themselves a Republican but really wasn’t a conservative at all. Or at least they wouldn’t be a conservative that could ever be the figurehead of the party and win an election.
