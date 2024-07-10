Elections Will Trump haters admit to one thing?

Will you all admit that your seething hatred for Trump is only aimed at him because of your hatred for those who disagree with leftist, progressive ideology? Since he is the figurehead of those who are unwoke, you hate his guts.

But you’d hate any human being alive just as much if they were the Republican presidential candidate. There is no one in existence who would put the interests of conservatives first, that could be the head of the party that you wouldn’t have a burning hatred for.

I’m guessing you’ll say that’s not true. But I believe the only person you wouldn’t hate, would be someone who called themselves a Republican but really wasn’t a conservative at all. Or at least they wouldn’t be a conservative that could ever be the figurehead of the party and win an election.
 
I don't have a burning hatred for say...Mitt Romney. He's a Conservative who could be the figurehead of the Republican party and theoretically could win an election. He lost of course, but that was to the best candidate and President we've had in at least the last 30 years. Any Republican would have lost that race.

I don't agree with most of his policy decisions—but he's a decent, respectable human being who actually cares about the country. I wouldn't prefer him to be in the Oval Office, but I wouldn't hate him. This is normal. This is the way it should be.

Trump on the other hand is not a decent, respectable human being. He does not care about the country. He's a narcissistic megalomaniac. Combine that with the fact that he's an anti-intellectual buffoon who doesn't give a single shit about normal people, and actively tries to fuck them over at every step so he can further enrich himself and his corporate interests, and there's really nothing there to like. And that's before even getting to the treasonous Stop the Steal bullshit and his myriad of other crimes.

If I were to draw up a list of the traits you would never want someone to have as POTUS, I'd basically be describing Donald Trump.

Plus he's a cult leader, and that—to me—is disgusting on several levels. I think idolizing anybody to that degree is super creepy and weird. But to idolize...Donald Trump? It's enough to make me lose faith in my own species.
 
stopped reading at title. they're in a cult, they won't admit anything.
 
I hate him mostly because he's fat, but also because he's dumb. And he has a very wimpy voice.
 
wow this is sad.... imagine feeling this way about someone.... Trump really got you.... LOLLLL i have some breaking news for you... the world doesn't began or end with Trump.... everything will be ok....
 
Im a registered republican. I dislike Trump for its clear as day he's a conman. Being that i was born in and still live in New York. Ive heard of Trump all throughout my life. Its like people dont remember all the frivolous defamation lawsuits Trump filed on people who said something remotely negative of him. Or how he bought the Miss America pageant to creep on its contestants.

So its quite comical how the religious right has embraced someone so full of vanity.
 
My very favorite thing that Trumpanzees do is take something aimed at them, and without even comprehending the actual definition of the word, attempt to use it against their opponents.

I'm not in a cult! You're in a cult!

Okay who's my cult leader?

Uh...science and doctors and stuff!

<DCrying>
 
