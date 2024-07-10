I don't have a burning hatred for say...Mitt Romney. He's a Conservative who could be the figurehead of the Republican party and theoretically could win an election. He lost of course, but that was to the best candidate and President we've had in at least the last 30 years. Any Republican would have lost that race.



I don't agree with most of his policy decisions—but he's a decent, respectable human being who actually cares about the country. I wouldn't prefer him to be in the Oval Office, but I wouldn't hate him. This is normal. This is the way it should be.



Trump on the other hand is not a decent, respectable human being. He does not care about the country. He's a narcissistic megalomaniac. Combine that with the fact that he's an anti-intellectual buffoon who doesn't give a single shit about normal people, and actively tries to fuck them over at every step so he can further enrich himself and his corporate interests, and there's really nothing there to like. And that's before even getting to the treasonous Stop the Steal bullshit and his myriad of other crimes.



If I were to draw up a list of the traits you would never want someone to have as POTUS, I'd basically be describing Donald Trump.



Plus he's a cult leader, and that—to me—is disgusting on several levels. I think idolizing anybody to that degree is super creepy and weird. But to idolize...Donald Trump? It's enough to make me lose faith in my own species.