Will Topuria be bigger than Mcgregor?

The guy is the total package. Undefeated, knock out artist, FW Champion, marketable.

The way he defeated Volk is reminiscent of how Conor took out Aldo.

Is there anything stopping this man from becoming the most popular combat sports star in the world?
 
It will be very tough to be more popular than Conor in his prime tbh.
Knocking out Volk was impressive definitely, but Volk was coming off a ko loss and was 35
Conor knocking out 10 year unbeaten Aldo, as sad as it was for us Aldo fans, was something so historical and significant i don't think it will ever happen again.

As well as being the first simultaneous double champ. If it happens again (2 belts), it won't be as big due to many people having already done it.

Then you got the superfight with Floyd which boosted Conor's notoriety into the stratosphere.
 
No possible way, like literally zero 0.00%


Conor sold 2.4mil against Khabib, and did 4.3 million against Floyd, these numbers are absolutely ludicrous historically.


Conor was involved in two of the top 5 highest selling combat events in history, he is on an entirely different stratosphere than anyone in MMA. Ilia is a great fighter, but there is absolutely nothing he can do to reach the heights of Conor. Maybe Ilia can be apart of a 1 million PPV buy event, but that alone would be a huge stretch. He'd have to continue winning while having the right dance partner to have even a slight chance. To put it into perspective Conor as a young contender was doing 800K+ against Chad Mendes, almost the same as Jones V Cormier II (Jones' highest selling PPV!!!)


Nobody will reach the heights of Conor in MMA for numerous decades at the very least, he is a once ever athlete commercially. The same way decades have passed and Mike Tyson still holds many of the highest selling PPV's of all time, Conor will be the same. Ilia would have to become a bigger star than Jon Jones to even get halfway to Conor's' lesser PPV events. When Jon Jones was the same age as Ilia, he was already a superstar with SEVEN defenses of the LHW crown.

The UFC knows this so now they hide the PPV numbers so people can't track the true value of people like Conor as easily or see how underwhelming the numbers are for their current champs. Sean O'malley recently estimated his PPV against Vera did between 600-700k (likely an overestimation), and that's a guy who's received more internal promotion than anyone in the history of the UFC. Sean was 5-0 in the UFC beating cans, and he was getting prefight promotion videos like he was the reigning champion lmao.

They had Snoop Dogg promoting Sean on DWCS, they put his championship win over aljo on Youtube for free THE SAME NIGHT! They literally pulled all the stops, and the result isn't anywhere approaching even Conor v Mendes level. Conor was getting a live performance from Sinéad O'Connor during his walkout as a contender!
 
NoSmilez said:
Nah he isn’t charismatic. There is some stuff that comes off real cringey like the rose in the box promo. Maybe it’s considered really cool in Spain or something.
I thought that was pretty cool. It was like a little movie/promo. It was shot really well with good production.
 
Better record perhaps but so far Conor hit the jackpot on earnings. Topuria has the skills and athleticism to go far but injuries can derail the best
 
Oh look, Topuria's new nuthugger as of last Sunday made another thread about him comparing him to Conor.
 
