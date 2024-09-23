Will Tom confront JJ in November?

No, Tom is a kind person.....he's been awful soft about getting screwed over so i don't see him causing a commotion over itLet's say JJ defeats Stipe... Aspinall said he'd be there to, if someone retires, receive that belt from the winner personally. Do you think there will be some sort of confrontation between Aspinall and Jon Jones?
I think Jon will have a trap door installed in the ovtagon floor, so that when the fight is over, he will be able to take the quickest route to get under the octagon, where he can hide untill the big mean Tommy Boy is gone.
Wouldn't be the first time he's hidden under an Octagon