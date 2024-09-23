Will Tom confront JJ in November?

If the UFC were to negotiate something with Jon in the event he wins in advance there will be a face off in the Octagon. I suspect Jon will ensure the UFC has security to keep Aspinall out of the cage. Whether that is out of fear or a negotiating tactic with the UFC who knows.



In an alternate universe Jon wins and has his two brothers in cage and Tom plays the role of Mayhem Miller and challenges Jon resulting in a Diaz Bros style Street Fight.