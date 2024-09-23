Will Tom confront JJ in November?

L

Luffy

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
186
Reaction score
80
Let's say JJ defeats Stipe... Aspinall said he'd be there to, if someone retires, receive that belt from the winner personally. Do you think there will be some sort of confrontation between Aspinall and Jon Jones?
 
If Jones wins, and thats a big if, I have no doubt Tom will pull something to position himself into a fight with Jones. What that something is I dont know exactly.
 
Well, that's why you'll be tuning in November 16th along with everyone else here. 10 pm EST, for the incredibly fair price of $89.99 we are gonna find out!

If I were you I'd purchase it tonight just to be sure
 
Luffy said:
Let's say JJ defeats Stipe... Aspinall said he'd be there to, if someone retires, receive that belt from the winner personally. Do you think there will be some sort of confrontation between Aspinall and Jon Jones?
Click to expand...
No, Tom is a kind person.....he's been awful soft about getting screwed over so i don't see him causing a commotion over it
 
If the UFC were to negotiate something with Jon in the event he wins in advance there will be a face off in the Octagon. I suspect Jon will ensure the UFC has security to keep Aspinall out of the cage. Whether that is out of fear or a negotiating tactic with the UFC who knows.

In an alternate universe Jon wins and has his two brothers in cage and Tom plays the role of Mayhem Miller and challenges Jon resulting in a Diaz Bros style Street Fight.
 
Fighters don't spontaneously enter the cage. Those encounters are set up by the UFC so I doubt it.
 
I think Jon will have a trap door installed in the ovtagon floor, so that when the fight is over, he will be able to take the quickest route to get under the octagon, where he can hide untill the big mean Tommy Boy is gone.
 
Iroh said:
I think Jon will have a trap door installed in the ovtagon floor, so that when the fight is over, he will be able to take the quickest route to get under the octagon, where he can hide untill the big mean Tommy Boy is gone.
Click to expand...

Wouldn't be the first time he's hidden under an Octagon
 
Sure thing. UFC wants him to. Create some hype for Aspinall and the winner.
Trying to lure Jones into another fight. He is the UFC's biggest cash cow, as Conor won't fight again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
News Aspinall to be back up for Jones/Stipe in November
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
6K
Pharenheit
Pharenheit
L
Which fight would make more $ $ $
2
Replies
32
Views
600
Luffy
L
HoiceNJuicy
Wishing for a Stipe Miocic injury?
2
Replies
27
Views
478
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid
K
Media Jon Anik disagrees with Dana White “Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall never f***ing happening” willing to bet big money on it
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Jon Jones fighting Tom Aspinall or Poatan fighting Ankalaev - Which fight is more likely to happen?
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,948
Messages
56,227,509
Members
175,113
Latest member
OnMicMMA

Share this page

Back
Top