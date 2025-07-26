  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Will this UFC Abu Dhabi parlay hit?

Will this UFC Abu Dhabi parlay hit?

BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
If this parlay hits, I’ll send 10 random Sherdoggers an official UFC hot dog brander :cool:

1753546472910.jpeg


Let’s go RDR 🇳🇱

1753546332804.jpeg

@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@Bubzeh

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db

@Violent Violin

@rorschach51

@BoxingMMA

@Todd498
 
Where the hell did you get 10 UFC hot dog branders?

But all those bets are possible. Very doubtful, but all possible.
 
Good luck bro, ballsy bet. I’d pick against Bryce, but That’s just me. Best of luck to you and may RDR continue his rise to the top.
 
The branders are like Bitcoin



To the moon (in value)!



Please do not be upset if I trade mine in for a beach-front estate in the next year or so brotha

Hope you win, I need this
 
World eater said:
may RDR continue his rise to the top.
Click to expand...
Serious question because Bo gets so much hate on here...Does Bo get a bit of a pass if RDR beats Bobby? I think RDR is a very good fighter and adding that name onto a resume adds instant credibility to it.
 
I don't think this happens at all. Especially Bryce submiting Khabibs cousin.
 
No, Yes, No

I think Bryce by dec more likely than subbing Said
I like it, but Yan is a slow starter and McGee a dawg, so I could see dec too
I don't see Whittaker getting subbed by anyone outside the caucus as good as RDR is. Rob by TKO imo

but glgl my friend
 
