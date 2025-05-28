Will they ever move PPVs from.ESPN +?

The app is borderline unwatchable at this point. Every ppv eventvi order it freezes at least 3 times and like every 2 -5 minutes the sound goes out for 15-30 seconds. I dont pirate it because I'm afraid of getting malware on my lap top as I did last time I watched shit on the torrents an I dont have a VPN.

Is UFC actually moving soon orvos the Netflix thing just BS ? If they are staying on the shit show is there any other legit way to ORDER other than ESPN + ?
 
They'll go wherever the most money is. I could easily see Disney, netflix, and amazon all bidding on the UFC rights.

If I had to guess, yeah i think Netflix wins and PPV just goes away.
 
They'll go wherever the most money is. I could easily see Disney, netflix, and amazon all bidding on the UFC rights.

If I had to guess, yeah i think Netflix wins and PPV just goes away.
Is there a paywall tab on Netflix to where you would have to pay more outside of the subscription to watch?

UFC gets no money . Not with this crap they put out.
 
