Will the UFC celebrate Pride Month?

Will the UFC do anything to celebrate Pride month? I love MMA because I like watch watching men of all sizes, length, and girth pound each other in different ways. Some guys are aggressive and finish quickly while others take their time and hand out steady poundings.

Watching these guys hit on each other gets my juices flowing and the climax of a finish always leaves me satisfied. As a longtime UFC fan I hope they commemorate Pride month because they’ve always been a progressive company that is in touch with their fanbase.
 
sounds like you are and that's a-okay by me. i love receiving oral!
🏳️‍🌈
 
I feel like we're gonna get a big surprise in the Conor/Chandler card, and I'm more than ready 😛
 
You should ask Dana at a press conference
 
They better…

I don’t know a sport that caters to the queer population more than MMA does…

Thankfully, they also put on women fights so the straight people can like MMA too…
 
Nick💍Ring will serve as guest commentator!!💖
*Spoiler: He turned out to be straight😢

Edit: Will Wand finally fu*k Chuck?!?!🍆👬💦
 
The Hughes brothers used to pound each other behind the barn, and O’Malley celebrates pride in his hair every day. Isn’t the UFC inclusive enough already?
 
Yes unless they are complete bigots, we all should celebrate pride and trans love. I’ve been giving my 2 children hormone blockers so they can choose their gender. My girl wants to be a boy so we’re planning trans surgery soon
 
Crazy Horse had a training regimen that I could only dream of.
 
