There was a thread a few weeks ago that broke it all down with data and facts, there has been a lot more decisions in UFC since the new gloves came in, TKO/KOs were down a lotAlso the entire point why they brought the new gloves in was to stop eyepokes, the new slim fit gloves are supposed to make everyones fingers curl lol, but I'm seeing eyepokes in every UFC event, its exactly the same, not less and not more, its just the same.They should just get the old UFC gloves back, these new super slim fit ones are not an upgrade, also they are upsetting JBG