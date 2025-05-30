I've been thinking about how fast AI is progressing when it comes to generating realistic video content. Right now, the quality of AI-generated scenes, characters, and even voices is already impressive—and sometimes it's hard to tell the difference from real footage. So it makes me wonder are we heading toward a future where traditional movie and TV production will become obsolete.

Could we see a full shift to AI-generated films and series within the next 5–10 years?



If that's the case, I imagine a new kind of production crew would emerge, made up of "prompt specialists" instead of camera operators, editors, or sound designers.

We might have roles like prompt director, prompt sound designer, or prompt editor, where the creative work is all about crafting the right instructions for AI models to generate specific parts of a film,like the visuals, soundtrack, dialogue, and effects.



What do you all think?