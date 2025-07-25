  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Will SMith x Griselda beat

I haven't listened to his new material, I've heard it, but I haven't listened to it, nahmsayn

and I won't, I don't dig on pop music, but personally I think the video below shows why what I have heard is coming across as so shite. All that production is butter soft

he must have so many yes men around him, all wanting their slice of his unstable pie, and the social media vultures just waiting to get their 5 minutes in the limelight with their 1M views video with a funny caption

couple that with being genuninely out of touch with being a part of hip hop since 1990, dude was never going to make a succesful comeback

BUt what if hip hop had embraced him back and blessed him with beats (can't blame anyone for not wanting to be part of a major train wreck) - how much better does this sound over a Griselda style beat and a decent sound engineer?

 
Will smith is done for.
Griselda is hipster underground rap
 
Those lyrics arent horrible for what they are, if someone with more presence was spitting them then they would come across a lot better, but Will Smith is just so corny and cucked out, through decades of his own doing, that he cant try to reposition himself as an aggressive battle rapper now and expect it to work
 
They lost their Gritty edge. Benny the bitch is full stunna now. lol at the beef with Freddie Gibbs who is also Garbo loved by underground masses of low iq
 
they decided to make money, can you blame them? I don't know about the Freddie Gibbs thing, was watching his movie earlier

it's no different than gangster rap going commercial in the early 90's, what's the point in having a get out of jail card if you don't ever use it. Look at the people they took with them, gave them livliehoods, roofs, futures. look what they built, I won't ever front on someone bettering themselves and taking others with them for the ride
 
