Will SMith x Griselda beat

I haven't listened to his new material, I've heard it, but I haven't listened to it, nahmsayn



and I won't, I don't dig on pop music, but personally I think the video below shows why what I have heard is coming across as so shite. All that production is butter soft



he must have so many yes men around him, all wanting their slice of his unstable pie, and the social media vultures just waiting to get their 5 minutes in the limelight with their 1M views video with a funny caption



couple that with being genuninely out of touch with being a part of hip hop since 1990, dude was never going to make a succesful comeback



BUt what if hip hop had embraced him back and blessed him with beats (can't blame anyone for not wanting to be part of a major train wreck) - how much better does this sound over a Griselda style beat and a decent sound engineer?



