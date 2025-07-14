Will September 16 2023 be the last time?

I'm talking about UFC title fights on non-PPV cards.

September 6, 2023 had Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 on a non-PPV, which was the last non-PPV title fight by my count.

One of the great things about the UFC on Fox era was a lot of title fights on non-PPV cards, which has almost completely stopped in the last couple of years.

2025 and 2024 to date have had zero title fights on non-PPV cards.

2021 had zero

2020 gave us Figueredo vs Benavidez 1 and 2, both of which were on non-PPV cards.

How long will it be until the UFC gives us another title fight on a non-PPV?
 
Probably never again. I miss the 2010’s eras where we had DJ defending the flyweight title on the Fox free cards. Also had that really good free card in Boston headlined by Cruz vs Dillashaw. Think that business model is a thing of the past though
 
Eddie vs RDA for LW title was on a free card wasn’t it?
 
It’ll happened again when a newly crown champion is someone with minimal popularity vs an opponent with similar pop. It’s going to be due to circumstances.

Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 not being a PPV was just due to circumstances, Sept 16 is usually when Saul Alvarez fights, thst year T-Mobile was already booked by the UFC, essentially they made it free so Mexican fans so they have something to watch on Independence Day, which would bring more views being free and also to able use their money for PPV on the Alvarez bout instead.

At least that’s what I think occurred, I seem vaguely remember Dana mentioning it to a degree.
 
Weill Zhang is always available
 
I wouldn't be surprised if UFC eventually goes to Netflix and the price of Netflix goes up again
 
Let WMMA title fights go on the free cards. Most people don't want to pay to see WMMA.
 
UFC on Netflix 1 will have at least one title fight.
 
