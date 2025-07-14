Will September 16 2023 be the last time?

EndlessCritic
I'm talking about UFC title fights on non-PPV cards.
September 6, 2023 had Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 on a non-PPV, which was the last non-PPV title fight by my count.
One of the great things about the UFC on Fox era was a lot of title fights on non-PPV cards, which has almost completely stopped in the last couple of years.
2025 and 2024 to date have had zero title fights on non-PPV cards.
2021 had zero
2020 gave us Figueredo vs Benavidez 1 and 2, both of which were on non-PPV cards.
How long will it be until the UFC gives us another title fight on a non-PPV?
