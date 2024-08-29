Will rock music become so niche and unpopular that filmmakers stop using it for movies or tv series?

Or is that something that will not happen in the next 20, 50 or 70 years?
 
Well, I love rock in all its various forms, but I wouldn't miss it if it weren't used in any TV series. I mean, I cherish the fact that rock is used on soundtracks, but if it isn't used , I wouldn't bother.
Rock is a stage animal and studio thing to listen to with your mind, heart and body.
 
What would you replace it with in action / adventure movies for example?
 
