Media Will President Trump put the belt on the HW Champ at UFC 309?

Word on the street is he will be there at MSG.

With Jon Jones thanking him and Rogan on social media after being motivated to vote for the first time.

90F3A15B-DC5B-4F42-A383-1ADBDF01EF6A.jpeg

and Stipe on TMZ a couple days ago talking about the big night.



It seems like no matter who wins, both would welcome the honor!

766F1DC9-B75E-489A-926E-657C757888A9.jpeg

Any insiders with a scoop on whether or not it will go down?!

The crowd would go crazy, and I can’t imagine Uncle Dana would have it any other way.

Trump wrapping a belt on Jones would be funny, a criminal wrapping the belt around another criminal 😂
 
Jones being introduced to the abstract concept of voting at the tender age of 37 is not surprising at all
 
Nothing new...

1731357060707.png
 
It wouldn't surprise me, he's been to a few UFC events before and this one is in New York so its very possible.
 
Great, now we get another 200 threads complaining about this ',-
 
On a side note can definitely see Dana get more involved in politics if he steps down from the UFC. He's a pretty good public speaker.
 
I hope not, but only because I don't need or want politics anywhere near my sports.

But, I'm one of those crazy few whose lives aren't solely focused on and guided by political alignment.
 
