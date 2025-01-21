  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Will Paddy Pimblett be the Dricus du Plessis of the lightweight division?

AMAZINGUFC

AMAZINGUFC

Purple Belt
Mar 22, 2016
1,782
1,532
We're rooting for this guy to get the beating he deserves, but he submits Green, will face the washed-up Chandler and then fight for the belt.

If the stars align, he'll win and we'll all have to suck on that mango 🥭
we'll all have to eat crow.
1737420035117.jpeg

1737420127434.jpeg

What would be your reaction if that happened?

-----------------
I confess I'm already afraid of this plague repeating itself, of lightning striking twice in the same place, although Dricus is a beloved fighter(or much less repugnant) and not a detestable one.
 
Honestly not a crazy comparison, both looked goofy and sloppy early on but both have great finishing ability and are big and strong for their division. The difference is that middleweight is a worse division than lightweight so Paddy isn't gonna just goof his way to wins over arman/islam/charles
 
Paddy is the truth
*He’s more a Prince, than a King like Dricus
 
DDP vs Whittaker was the ultimate unexpected outcome

DDP became elite overnight
 
He´s African and white, deal with it....
 
7f99f00f93add06a483c54805eeb98ec27820655c495f3a05866b1232d4ca14e_1.jpg
 
