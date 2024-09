voted never in top 10. It is a niche and violent sport that is looked down upon in many parts of the worldI remember reading some Daily mail UK articles on MMA and most the comments were calling it a barbaric sport and legalized violence.I actually prefer it being a niche sport and small community rather than it going mainstreamWill always be an MMA fan regardless how big it getsAlso my Saint Jones shirt arrived! Can't wait to wear it to MMA class tommorrow