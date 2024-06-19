  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Will Mike Perry be the guy to redeem MMA?

MMA as a whole has taken quite a few Ls against the Disney kid, Jake Paul. He's got Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (x2), Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz on his list so far. Can Mike Perry do what the others couldn't? I think his power, toughness and aggression could get it done. It's a long shot as Jake is clearly the better boxer but I feel like Perry might hit hard enough to compromise that and rattle Jake Paul. What's everyone else's thoughts on this match up?
 
haj02 said:
Its probably the best chance mma has had so far, given that jake has only fought pensioners. As much as I'd love Perry to win, i think Jake takes it via UD.
 
They sparred before when Jake wasn't as good. Perry said himself that Jake got the better of him. It wasn't till the late rds when Jake got tired that Mike was able to do anything. With that said I think Perry can win (longshot imo).
 
I wish, but the fight will unfortunately be fixed
 
