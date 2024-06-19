Will Mike Perry be the guy to redeem MMA?

MMA as a whole has taken quite a few Ls against the Disney kid, Jake Paul. He's got Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (x2), Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz on his list so far. Can Mike Perry do what the others couldn't? I think his power, toughness and aggression could get it done. It's a long shot as Jake is clearly the better boxer but I feel like Perry might hit hard enough to compromise that and rattle Jake Paul. What's everyone else's thoughts on this match up?