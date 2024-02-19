Will Merab finish a fight ever again?

CobraCobretti
73% decision in his whole MMA career. 10% finishing rate in the UFC, only finish being Marlon Moraes who is now on a 7 fight TKO/KO loss streak.
Merab is now on the top of the food chain, the challenge only gets greater and greater. He is a dominant wrestler and cardio machine but I'm not sure if he can finish an opponent during the rest of his UFC career.
