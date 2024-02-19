Will Merab finish a fight ever again?

73% decision in his whole MMA career. 10% finishing rate in the UFC, only finish being Marlon Moraes who is now on a 7 fight TKO/KO loss streak.

Merab is now on the top of the food chain, the challenge only gets greater and greater. He is a dominant wrestler and cardio machine but I'm not sure if he can finish an opponent during the rest of his UFC career.
 
Five rounders certainly give him opportunities to finish fights. He uses his cardio as a weapon and that weapon pays dividends the longer the fight goes on. Third, fourth and fifth round are hell for anyone fighting him.
 
Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O'Malley in round 4 (TKO, cardio failure)

It's truly bizarre how some fighters are natural finishers and others literally can not do it
 
