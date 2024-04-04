Will Max Holloway take one of the biggest beatings ever seen in this octagon?

when

I'm in doubt whether:1- Max will fall quickly due to Gaethje's strong low kicksor2- Max will be the victim of another demolition masterpiece similar to what happened to Tony.or3- Another (specify)In your opinions, 1, 2, or 3?---------------------Personally, I don't think this fight will be a standard BMF bout. Max isn't at that level and he doesn't have the level of brutality necessary for this lightweight match.His T-Rex style will be useless against the Highlight.It's not a matter of if Max will fall, butandhis destruction will be - Total mismatch!!Another issue will be the degree of damage that Max will show after this epic beating.The last one (Tony) didn't fare too well...Beating! Beating! a lot of pain for Max is coming!he better fall limping soon, it'll be better.