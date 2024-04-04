Will Max Holloway take one of the biggest beatings ever seen in this octagon?

AMAZINGUFC
I'm in doubt whether:
1- Max will fall quickly due to Gaethje's strong low kicks
or
2- Max will be the victim of another demolition masterpiece similar to what happened to Tony.
or
3- Another (specify)
In your opinions, 1, 2, or 3?
---------------------
Personally, I don't think this fight will be a standard BMF bout. Max isn't at that level and he doesn't have the level of brutality necessary for this lightweight match.
His T-Rex style will be useless against the Highlight.
It's not a matter of if Max will fall, but when and how his destruction will be - Total mismatch!!
Another issue will be the degree of damage that Max will show after this epic beating.
The last one (Tony) didn't fare too well...
Beating! Beating! a lot of pain for Max is coming!
he better fall limping soon, it'll be better.
