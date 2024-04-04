Will Max Holloway take one of the biggest beatings ever seen in this octagon?

AMAZINGUFC

AMAZINGUFC

I'm in doubt whether:


1- Max will fall quickly due to Gaethje's strong low kicks

or

2- Max will be the victim of another demolition masterpiece similar to what happened to Tony.

or

3- Another (specify)


In your opinions, 1, 2, or 3?

---------------------
Personally, I don't think this fight will be a standard BMF bout. Max isn't at that level and he doesn't have the level of brutality necessary for this lightweight match.
His T-Rex style will be useless against the Highlight.

It's not a matter of if Max will fall, but when and how his destruction will be - Total mismatch!!

Another issue will be the degree of damage that Max will show after this epic beating.

The last one (Tony) didn't fare too well...

Beating! Beating! a lot of pain for Max is coming!
he better fall limping soon, it'll be better.



1712270825830.png

1712270843031.png
 
Recent pics show Max has actually put on some muscle so that will be helpful as opposed to when he simply didn't cut weight against Dustin and was beaten post to post for nearly 20 minutes.
 
No. He won't last the entire fight like Fitch did against GSP

ept_sports_mma_experts-347549803-1218495816.jpg
 
I don't know why everyone thinks this is going to be a Ferguson level beatdown. It's not like Max tore his acl and "repaired it" in 3 months and is jumping over fences with his child in a psychotic rage. War Holloway he brings it all the time.
 
In my estimation, Max is going to have a very bad time

Hank Grill said:
I don't know why everyone thinks this is going to be a Ferguson level beatdown. It's not like Max tore his acl and "repaired it" in 3 months and is jumping over fences with his child in a psychotic rage. War Holloway he brings it all the time.
We all love him it's just a very dangerous opponent who is also a hard match up for him on paper.
 
With Max’s chin and how Gaethje fights It has the makings of a possible lopsided beating. I can also see Max finding Justin’s off button in one of the many firefights there will be.
 
