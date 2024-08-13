Will Jiri fight the same style going forward?

So we all obviously know that his chin got weakened from that last fight, getting essentially KO'd twice in the same fight.

A fighter with that style needs to know their chin is in tact. I have a feeling Jiri doesn't have that confidence anymore and will fight more timid and "calculated" and it will not work out well for him at all.
 
D1 Jiri is born
66f3c5fdac1087b3dc7b9ca1ee11e2d7.gif
 
I think so.

He will probably try to make some adjustments but I dont see him changing too much. That style got him everything, and he can probably beat everyone except Poatan with it.
 
Yes, live by the sword die by the sword lol
 
He probably will try to change but it will be some hybrid that will cause him to lose a whole bunch.
 
Hopefully he makes some smart adjustments. There are guys who fight with suicidal aggression but make some corrections after a loss and get back on track.

Gaethje found out that stuff wont work in the UFC but made some smart adjustments. Still fan friendly and hyper aggressive but defensively sound (other than that last 10 seconds with Max).

Korean Zombie made some corrections after George Roop knocked him out, and he was able to stay wild and aggressive without being defensively sloppy.
 
He needs to have a backup plan when he cant advance. With Poatan in the second fight, he found he couldnt advance. Poatan had him figured out this time, the left was ready if he tried. Without his "my defense is my offense" come forward ability he was just a sitting duck, waiting on an opening. He needs to learn how to protect himself in those instances, needs to know what to do if he gets stuck like that.
 
I sent him video of Guida vs Maynard and suggested he study Clay's footwork and movement. Still waiting to hear back.
 
Same style still but more defensive which will limit his win by KO but more of win by decision.
 
Maybe. Right after the fight he released a video hitting his bamboo or whatever, still doing it karate style where his hand doesn't come back to the chin. But later on he was training at Bangtao Muay Thai. Would be a tough habit to break.
 
