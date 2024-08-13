Will Jiri fight the same style going forward?

Portland8242
So we all obviously know that his chin got weakened from that last fight, getting essentially KO'd twice in the same fight.
A fighter with that style needs to know their chin is in tact. I have a feeling Jiri doesn't have that confidence anymore and will fight more timid and "calculated" and it will not work out well for him at all.
