Will Jiri announce his retirement after Hill KO’s him stiff?

He still acts like a goat after Pereira tore him a new one. He didn’t take that loss well and tomorrow he knows that hes not even second best that has to be bitter pill to swallow for him. I expect retirement
 
I expect this to be a war honestly. it can go both way. i dont see a retirement....even if jiri has been there for a while now...
 
Jiri retiring after a loss is possible, in the post fight after pereira 2 ko loss he said if he can't improve or change his style then he shouldn't be fighting or something along those lines so if he loses again then he is likely done
 
