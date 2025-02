Europe allowed itself to be put in to this place tbh.

Did fuck all with their defense spending for 30+ yeras even after russia launched it's war, Europe pretty much hope that Trump wouldn't become president again.



We'll be in a for a bit of an awakening in the short term, but nah, long term Europe will be fine.

Getting sidelined by the US also opens up opportunities for Europe to partner (or atleast work) with nations that would be deemed US advesaries.



The most "surprising" thing about this is the ~80 years of US soft power seemingly beeing destroyed overnight.

Not saying that this will topple the US or anything, pretty sure they'll be fine too.

As much as this will damage US credibility in international relations, they don't really need it to be a prosperous nation either, it sure helps in the long term though, lol.