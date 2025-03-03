  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Opinion Will Elon Musk Interfere With Social Security?

AmonTobin

AmonTobin

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 31, 2023
Messages
11,256
Reaction score
20,794
Is Elon Musk actually going to f#ck with Americans’ social security?

Is it too unpopular of a move to ever happen? Would trump authorize it? Or is this simply too far fetched for Americans to be worried about?

Would American citizens stand for this?



0h0qsQU.png
 
Last edited:
If Social Security is to stop at some point, that point needs to be clearly defined so people stop having to pay in to it and the government needs to make sure its solvent enough to pay those who have spent a lifetime paying in to it up to that cut off point.
 
Teppodama said:
If Social Security is to stop at some point, that point needs to be clearly defined so people stop having to pay in to it and the government needs to make sure its solvent enough to pay those who have spent a lifetime paying in to it up to that cut off point.
Click to expand...
Agreed. And there also needs to be a replacement ready to go, imo.
 
Of course they’re gonna go after and scrap it.


Billionaires want to raise the retirement age and increase working hours.

They’ve seen the numbers and want more leverage in the workforce to hold over people so they’re coming up with strategies to take power away from the middle class

They’ll continue to use misdirection with culture & identity politics to divide & conquer
 
sickc0d3r said:
Agreed. And there also needs to be a replacement ready to go, imo.
Click to expand...
If they want to do a replacement, then something like a 403B might be the way to go. I'd also love to see a proper government match of up to 4%.
 
Teppodama said:
If they want to do a replacement, then something like a 403B might be the way to go. I'd also love to see a proper government match of up to 4%.
Click to expand...
Yea, I can get behind something like that. I have no problem with improving what we have, if that's actually the plan.
 
Somebody send this guy back to South Africa
 
Of course they're going to go after it. It's the only program you can cut to fund massive tax cuts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fanu
Opinion Elon Musk role in world politics.
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
Possum Jenkins
Possum Jenkins
Cajun
Social Elon Trolls Buying MSNBC
5 6 7
Replies
136
Views
4K
PEB
PEB
HOLA
Crime Elon Musk is having secret convos with Putin
8 9 10
Replies
182
Views
6K
PainIsLIfe
PainIsLIfe
deviake
International Elon Musk has been backing neo-Nazi parties around the world
13 14 15
Replies
291
Views
6K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
Sweater of AV
Social Elon Musk: 'Hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party
11 12 13
Replies
255
Views
7K
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,519
Messages
56,970,790
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top