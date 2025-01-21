Will DEBI Pimblett be the Dricus du Plessis of the lightweight division?

We're rooting for this guy to get the beating he deserves, but he submits Green, will face the washed-up Chandler and then fight for the belt.

If the stars align, he'll win and we'll all have to suck on that mango 🥭
we'll all have to eat crow.
1737420035117.jpeg

1737420127434.jpeg

What would be your reaction if that happened?

-----------------
I confess I'm already afraid of this plague repeating itself, of lightning striking twice in the same place, although Dricus is a beloved fighter(or much less repugnant) and not a detestable one.
 
Honestly not a crazy comparison, both looked goofy and sloppy early on but both have great finishing ability and are big and strong for their division. The difference is that middleweight is a worse division than lightweight so Paddy isn't gonna just goof his way to wins over arman/islam/charles
 
Paddy is the truth
*He’s more a Prince, than a King like Dricus
 
He´s African and white, deal with it....
 
7f99f00f93add06a483c54805eeb98ec27820655c495f3a05866b1232d4ca14e_1.jpg
 
DDP was the KSW champion before he came to the UFC. He was a much better prospect and a significantly higher level fighter for nearly every stage of their career.
 
I know DDP knocked out soldic on the regional scene but man he looked really shit in the UFC prior to the whittaker fight. Dricus did a lateral drop on Darren till and ended up failing the takedown and letting Darren till get into mount against him, he looked like a goofball in there
 
Islam got ko'd by some bum
 
Sure, but even then beating Darren Till is better than beating Bobby Green (who is also past his prime).
 
I don't think Paddy has the same physical abilities as Dricus. Skill wise they may be on par, but Dricus is strong as fuck for the division and fights like he's possessed.
 
