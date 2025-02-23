Will Dana ever fix those crap gloves?

It was a bit ridiculous how he had his fingers extended right after a 5 minute break because of that.It’s not the gloves when you have a shit ref like Herzog allowing Song to fight with his fingers extended towards his opponent all fight, even after the foul.
It’s not the gloves when you have a shit ref like Herzog allowing Song to fight with his fingers extended towards his opponent all fight, even after the foul.
Herzog is trash now but gloves are a big problem too. We almost never had eyepoke problems in PRIDE never mind a discourse about them every other week.
It's really not the gloves. I have sparred countless hours in small gloves and never once eye poked someone or been eye poked and I reckon plenty other posters will tell you the same thing. It's the fighters fault to be honest.
They will if points are getting deducted.Will the fighters stop extending their fucking fingers?
This, gloves do't eye poke people, fighters do.
