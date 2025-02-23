  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Will Dana ever fix those crap gloves?

Enough is enough now. there is better alternatives out there. most fighters hate them.

just do it you bald goof.
 
The UFC did fix the gloves. They spent tons of cash on research and dev, hyped them up and then went back to the old gloves after using them for a few events.

UFC Unveils New Official Fight Glove 3EIGHT/5EIGHT

At UFC 302 In Newark June 1, The Next Evolution Of The Sport Takes Place With The Introduction Of The New UFC Official Fight Glove – Named The 3Eight and 5Eight.
They could just buy the Pride style ones Rizin has.

But saving $50 per fight goes a long way when you want snow in your driveway.
 
Fact Checker said:
It’s not the gloves when you have a shit ref like Herzog allowing Song to fight with his fingers extended towards his opponent all fight, even after the foul.

Trash
Herzog is trash now but gloves are a big problem too. We almost never had eyepoke problems in PRIDE never mind a discourse about them every other week.

They presumably own the rights to the PRIDE gloves, they're morons for not using them. Pokes will always happen, and always have, but use of those gloves prevented them from happening as frequently
 
ExitLUPin said:
Herzog is trash now but gloves are a big problem too. We almost never had eyepoke problems in PRIDE never mind a discourse about them every other week.

It's probably harder to go a gable grip in the Pride gloves, but who gives a fuck at this point?

Eyepokes are consistently destroying good fights.

If they're not going to change the glove, change the fucking rules!
 
It's really not the gloves. I have sparred countless hours in small gloves and never once eye poked someone or been eye poked and I reckon plenty other posters will tell you the same thing. It's the fighters fault to be honest.
 
TJ Dillashank said:
It's really not the gloves. I have sparred countless hours in small gloves and never once eye poked someone or been eye poked and I reckon plenty other posters will tell you the same thing. It's the fighters fault to be honest.
They need to crack down on fighters leading with their fingers out, they should be making a fist or telling them to go palm up
 
This, gloves do't eye poke people, fighters do.
 
