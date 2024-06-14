Will Conor ever fight again???

HHJ
Devil Djinn Satan Jiri
@plutonium
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2004
- Messages
- 145,865
- Reaction score
- 107,706
After Ariel Helwani gave us the straight dope from the donkey's lips, doin us a solid with his heads up information, raw dogging his haters with no condom, UFC has finally admitted that Conor is out with "an injury"
So far the language is that they are "resecheduling" for "later this year"
WIll Conor Mcgregor ever fight again???
So far the language is that they are "resecheduling" for "later this year"
WIll Conor Mcgregor ever fight again???