WIll Conor ever fight again?

Will Conor ever fight again???

HHJ

HHJ

Devil Djinn Satan Jiri
@plutonium
After Ariel Helwani gave us the straight dope from the donkey's lips, doin us a solid with his heads up information, raw dogging his haters with no condom, UFC has finally admitted that Conor is out with "an injury"

So far the language is that they are "resecheduling" for "later this year"

WIll Conor Mcgregor ever fight again???
 
I think there's too much money to be made against Jake Paul for that not to happen.
 
I get that he's a big sell, but honestly, why the fuck is it relevant. I'll take a few months off this place like usual, and somehow come back in fuckin 2028 where's he's getting a title shot -- despite not winning a relevant fight since 2016 :)

Just tell me how someone with a win in 2016 and 2020 is relevant in 2024 (IN ANY FUCKING MMA TERMS) and I'll kindly piss off.
 
metal7555 said:
I get that he's a big sell, but honestly, why the fuck is it relevant. I'll take a few months off this place like usual, and somehow come back in fuckin 2028 where's he's getting a title shot -- despite not winning a relevant fight since 2016 :)

Just tell me how someone with a win in 2016 and 2020 is relevant in 2024 and I'll kindly piss off.
No one is arguing that he's relevant at the top level of the sport. People just want to see him fight.
 
The thing is how LONG it took to make this fight...and it STILL didnt happen,and dont know why.

Very bad sign.
 
HHJ said:
No one is arguing that he's relevant at the top level of the sport. People just want to see him fight.
Sure. I'd rather watch two dudes at a gas station throw down than 99.999% of whats on "tv" or programming. I think his opponent should be fighting actual fighters tho, and if you are holding out for this fight -- it should take place in a fuckin orginization that doesnt hold shit up for years on end.... just a thought -- cause at this point, banking on this kinda shit as a "sport" is fucking stupid.

Mad respect for those stepping up tho, to cover for them.
 
I guess it is though.


giphy.gif
 
He's a junkie.

Modern top level MMA training is the hardest of any combat sport. It's too much for someone so far gone into alcoholism/drug addiction like him.

He might be able to do some boxing exhibitions though, but UFC probably has him in an airtight contract.
 
I think he'll announce his retirement causing Chandler to have a melt down

Also, the fact the ufc delayed the announcement is a joke
 
duke_droese said:
He's a junkie.

Modern top level MMA training is the hardest of any combat sport. It's too much for someone so far gone into alcoholism/drug addiction like him.

He might be able to do some boxing exhibitions though, but UFC probably has him in an airtight contract.
Especially when you have such a price tag attached to your appearances.

Do people really want to keep paying a guy who is too wacked out to make it through a fuckin training camp, let alone perform at a high level?
 
scoobster said:
I think he'll announce his retirement causing Chandler to have a melt down

Also, the fact the ufc delayed the announcement is a joke
Delayed the announcement that the fight was cancelled? They had to find a replacement before they could do that. They have to cover their asses.
 
He might have far too much money to be motivated at this point. It might be boxing rather than MMA, if he ever competes again. My guess is those leg bones aren't working like they should for an mma fight.
I appreciate that Helwani warned the world about the feelers, but I preferred to wait for the be all end all Google confirmation.
Screen Shot 2024-06-14 at 3.55.49 PM.png
I'm feeling a little bit rawdogged by @HHJ though. I'd prefer if you at least used a condom.
 
HHJ said:
Delayed the announcement that the fight was cancelled? They had to find a replacement before they could do that. They have to cover their asses.
Yeah the announcement the fight was cancelled, its like they delayed to get as much tickets sold (i dont know if its sold out), yes they always state cards are subject to change but a lot of ppl would have bought because it was Conor
 
