Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I just watched Nosferatu and I couldn't help but think about him and his potential.
I think he's one of the best actors of his generation.
He's quite a chameleon thus far and he reminds me of a young Gary Oldman a bit. Although, still ways to go.
He seems like a highly dedicated actor.
One criticism about him is the choice of movies he makes is not the best.
But I think the sky's the limit for him. Can't wait to see how his future unfolds.
