Movies Will Bill Skarsgård be looked at as one of the great actors of all-time?

  • Yes, I believe so.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, I don't think so.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Too early to tell, I'm not sure.

    Votes: 2 66.7%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,455
Reaction score
49,593
I just watched Nosferatu and I couldn't help but think about him and his potential.

I think he's one of the best actors of his generation.

He's quite a chameleon thus far and he reminds me of a young Gary Oldman a bit. Although, still ways to go.

He seems like a highly dedicated actor.

One criticism about him is the choice of movies he makes is not the best.

But I think the sky's the limit for him. Can't wait to see how his future unfolds.

is-bill-skarsgard-an-underrated-beauty-rate-him-1-10-v0-80niei00517e1.jpg
 
