Will Bader re-sign with the UFC, and does he still hold value????

Bader's been around awhile. Clearly a name. Did well for himself in Bellator (double champ)

He's older now though and clearly on his way out.

Will the UFC sign him?

If they do who would you like to see him fight? I assume he can only make HW at this point.
 
I hope not. Before we know it Bader vs Jones will be announced as the ultimate rematch champ vs champ.
 
Dana said Yes! but only if he changes his name to "The Master"
 
He's on the movie business now

Will portrait Mark Coleman on the upcoming biopic of Mark Kerr
 
I wouldn't be surprised if they made him a short term contract offer.
His name recognition alone would be welcomed in a division that is fairly thin on game athletes.
 
