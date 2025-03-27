Will Bader re-sign with the UFC, and does he still hold value????

Lionheart7167
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2013
- Messages
- 813
- Reaction score
- 1,109
Bader's been around awhile. Clearly a name. Did well for himself in Bellator (double champ)
He's older now though and clearly on his way out.
Will the UFC sign him?
If they do who would you like to see him fight? I assume he can only make HW at this point.
He's older now though and clearly on his way out.
Will the UFC sign him?
If they do who would you like to see him fight? I assume he can only make HW at this point.