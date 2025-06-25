Will Alex Pereira move to Heavyweight?

Hdfi said:
Alex appears to be considering a move up to Heavyweight. What do you guys think?



Makes sense. He's 38 and the older you get the harder the weight cut gets. Plus now that Jon Jones has vacated the belt, there's gonna be less tomfoolery in the HW title picture
 
Hope so, would be funny watching Aspinall light him up.
 
It is probably the best move for everyone right now.

It will erase some of the taste that Jones and UFC has left in fans mouth's over the last six months and over year for some with that shit show.

Alex wins, he is the first three division champ and Tom will probably get a quick rematch. So it gives the division another year or so to maybe come up with some one better than they got now to rise to the top of the HW division. Tom wins and he instantly becomes big time legit in all fans eyes. But then the same problem we have no occurs, no HW matches that any fan even cares about for Tom. Can't believe I'm saying this, but Tom beating Alex maybe that is the motivation/star power for Jon to fight Tom. Because being retired in the middle of the night after Baku event doesn't really scream of true retirement.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Is Tom out of viable HW challengers already?
He and the UFC are out of any current HW challengers that any fans even care to see Tom face. There just isn't a match up at HW that sells right now. Alex fixes that for at least the short term.
 
