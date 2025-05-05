Will a UFC fighter ever reach prime Tyson’s wealth?

TimeToTrain
Brown Belt
Jun 18, 2008
- 4,045
- 1,508
Conor reached Tyson’s wealth but not from UFC alone. He leveraged his UFC superstar momentum to brilliantly book a boxing match against Floyd. And it was the boxing promotion that escalated his wealth to the elite athletes.
Tyson was ferocious KOing boxers as a teen and early 20s and every penny he earned was well deserved.
If a fighter in the UFC had Tyson’s aura, say if this fighter went on a 10 fight win streak with first round KOs, young and feared, with multiple title defenses. Will Dana and the company ever allow this fighter to be elite rich like $300M+? We’re talking about Tyson wealth, like raising a rare white tiger in the backyard of a mansion, offering to give away exotic cars to other people you just met, hosting parties with big time celebrities out of your own expenses, etc.
