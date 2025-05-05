Will a UFC fighter ever reach prime Tyson’s wealth?

TimeToTrain

TimeToTrain

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 18, 2008
Messages
4,045
Reaction score
1,508
Conor reached Tyson’s wealth but not from UFC alone. He leveraged his UFC superstar momentum to brilliantly book a boxing match against Floyd. And it was the boxing promotion that escalated his wealth to the elite athletes.

Tyson was ferocious KOing boxers as a teen and early 20s and every penny he earned was well deserved.

If a fighter in the UFC had Tyson’s aura, say if this fighter went on a 10 fight win streak with first round KOs, young and feared, with multiple title defenses. Will Dana and the company ever allow this fighter to be elite rich like $300M+? We’re talking about Tyson wealth, like raising a rare white tiger in the backyard of a mansion, offering to give away exotic cars to other people you just met, hosting parties with big time celebrities out of your own expenses, etc.
 
I doubt you'd have a UFC fighter cranking out 1.5M+ PPVs several times/year for that long. Most of the UFC fighters who have big PPVs get big paydays and then turn into once/year fighters.
 
nah. the boxing purses were ridiculous and tyson got the best of the best with that. like you said conor's the obvious mma equivalent but that wasn't from ufc pay, he became a salesman to make it happen. if anyone was going to do it, it was gonna be conor.
 
give mma like 100 years more time like boxing
pretty sure you got your answer
 
bro you should read up on Tysons "wealth" he had 99% stolen from him through various managers
 
b00tysweat said:
bro you should read up on Tysons "wealth" he had 99% stolen from him through various managers
Click to expand...

Don King was no surprise but regardless Tyson was wealthy enough to use Benjamin’s as toilet paper
 
