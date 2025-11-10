Boxeo12
This guys the favourite for the Glasgow Celtic manager job .Just wondering if any Canadian or American posters know much about him and your thoughts on him .Do yous rate him as a manager .
Wilfried Nancy emerges as shock Celtic manager's job front-runner
COLUMBUS CREW head coach Wilfried Nancy is the new stunning front-runner to become Celtic boss. And it’s believed his strongest rival for the position is Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen. French-born Na…
