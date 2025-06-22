News Wilder's back and wants AJ

Right now they are both famous nobodys. Let them make celeb-fight.
 
The trilogy with Fury took too much out of him. He hasn't been the same.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
Now Jones wants to fight a guy that's not even in the UFC
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
Vehap1
V
GreatSaintGuillotine
Opinion Admiral Linda F agan removed as Coast Guard Commandant
4 5 6
Replies
114
Views
2K
fedorthegoat777
fedorthegoat777
K
Media Illia Topuria looks past Charles and (boring) Islam, looking for mega money fight with Paddy
Replies
13
Views
239
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
TCE
News Paul Craig fights out UFC contract, likely won't fight again if the UFC doesn't re-sign him
Replies
14
Views
312
StewDogg11
StewDogg11

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,292
Messages
57,462,387
Members
175,716
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top