I mean ... his mouth has started working again. I guess.
Oh and he's fighting someone on the 27th June
Deontay Wilder declares he has put his injuries behind him and reveals his next opponents
Deontay has had difficult times in his career due to constant injuries, however, he has recently reappeared presumably recovered from his injuries and with a determination to regai
www.marca.com
