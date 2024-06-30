Wilder vs Okolie for the WBC Bridgewater Title

I like this fight but the bridgerweight topic came up before and Wilder said that he wasn't interested. Usyk was similarly not interested when they tried to offer him a ranking there. He refused it. It's highly unlikely that any of the top heavyweights will drop down to a fledgling weight class that isn't even fully recognized yet unless the Saudis have an interest in making particular match-ups there.
Would he earn more at bridgerweight than heavyweight? Not likely. Fighters go where the money is. Always have.It came up several years ago when Wilder had much better options. Now he doesn't. Its either this or retirement.
It's another divisional title. True. But bridgerweight is only a partially recognized weight class with a very shallow talent pool. Wilder didn't just reject the idea of bridger years ago. He laughed at it. At this point in his career he looks shot but there are still some fights out there for him at heavy. Lower Top 10 to 15 guys.Its a belt. He gets to be a 2x champion. Whose he fighting at HW? Hes now very far out of title contention. Wilder before the Zhang fight was talking about unifying all the belts.
I like the Okolie fight for Wilder but that's only one fight. At heavyweight Wilder still has some opponents that he could make money against. Ngannou if he wanted the fight, Wallin, and there are a few others.Like who? I do think a Bridgerweight title is worth more financially than a meaningless fight with someone in the 10-15 range. Wilder can go back to doing what he loves most crushing cans and parading around meaningless belt. Money comes from people wanting to watch the fight and at HW people think Wilders done.
Wilder v Francis would make money. Francis would be insane to agree to that fight though.
The WBC definitely is hoping that Wilder will fight there in order to attract more name heavyweights. That's why they're saying that they'd approve a fight with Okolie for the title. They're gifting him a title shot and previously tried to gift Usyk one. Obviously they're desperate to try and legitimize bridger (224 lbs). So far though none of them have gone for it. For the most part only some of the cruisers have shown interest.I think they are hoping Wilder will attract more borderline ranked HW notables who can make 225. If Wilder gets a belt on him all these smaller HWs who can't contend but think they can beat Wilder will chase him.