News Wilder vs Chisora in April 4th -Misfits Pro

WTF? I was hearing Wardley fancied Del next up.
 
Athenry04 said:
WTF? I was hearing Wardley fancied Del next up.
I heard the same but Wilder also mentioned fighting Chisora recently. It wasn't long after we found out that Usyk wanted Wilder next. This is a dumb move. Even if Wilder beats Del stylistically speaking it isn't going to help him prepare for Usyk.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
So he chose Chisora then over Usyk? Whoever is advising Deontay needs to be fired. This is a fight he could actually lose and the Usyk payday will be gone along with it.
Is Wilder still signed with Eddie Hearn over at Matchroom Boxing?
 
SuspectChin said:
Is Wilder still signed with Eddie Hearn over at Matchroom Boxing?
As far as I know. But I'm not sure who is advising him now. Maybe it's still Shelly Finkel who managed him for years back when he was with Haymon and PBC. He wants a tune-up fight before Usyk. I would go straight into that fight because it's the biggest opportunity he's ever had in his entire career. If he insists on an interim fight then at least pick a softer touch than Chisora and someone that will help prepare him for Usyk. In going this route he'd be wise to pick a southpaw boxer/mover not an orthodox fighter that's a plodding brawler.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
So he chose Chisora then over Usyk? Whoever is advising Deontay needs to be fired. This is a fight he could actually lose and the Usyk payday will be gone along with it.
I'm assuming they're treating Chisora as some sort of warm up fight, but it wouldn't be out of the question for Chisora to win
 
Bahahahahahahaha are you fuckin serious
Usyk was gonna give him a free title shot and instead Wilder wants to fight Chisora?
Wait no I get it; this is all part of the master plan for Usyk to give his buddy Derek another payday by having Derek beat the shit out of Wilder. Then they have a rematch for more money. A genius plan by the champ.
 
If wilder doesn’t take Del Boy out quick he’s in for a very tough fight. My moneys on Del Boy surviving some early scares and knocking wilder out.

Wilder can’t fight on the back foot and it’ll be all pressure from chisora. He’s far more durable than the average wilder opponent and I think its a decent stylistic match up for him

I don’t believe this is a warm up fight for usyk because of the potential for an upset, if you can call it that. There can be no sane explanation as to why you choose chisora, over a free title shot and almost certainly a larger purse
 
Wilder KO's old man Chisora. Two solid right hands will have Derek out cold.
 
I don't know, I think Wilder in his prime would have caught Del Boy with a right hand in 5. But going off that last fight, I'd have to say Wilder looked more shot than old yeller.
 
