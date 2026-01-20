BOXINGLOPEZ
I heard the same but Wilder also mentioned fighting Chisora recently. It wasn't long after we found out that Usyk wanted Wilder next. This is a dumb move. Even if Wilder beats Del stylistically speaking it isn't going to help him prepare for Usyk.WTF? I was hearing Wardley fancied Del next up.
Is Wilder still signed with Eddie Hearn over at Matchroom Boxing?So he chose Chisora then over Usyk? Whoever is advising Deontay needs to be fired. This is a fight he could actually lose and the Usyk payday will be gone along with it.
As far as I know. But I'm not sure who is advising him now. Maybe it's still Shelly Finkel who managed him for years back when he was with Haymon and PBC. He wants a tune-up fight before Usyk. I would go straight into that fight because it's the biggest opportunity he's ever had in his entire career. If he insists on an interim fight then at least pick a softer touch than Chisora and someone that will help prepare him for Usyk. In going this route he'd be wise to pick a southpaw boxer/mover not an orthodox fighter that's a plodding brawler.Is Wilder still signed with Eddie Hearn over at Matchroom Boxing?
I'm assuming they're treating Chisora as some sort of warm up fight, but it wouldn't be out of the question for Chisora to winSo he chose Chisora then over Usyk? Whoever is advising Deontay needs to be fired. This is a fight he could actually lose and the Usyk payday will be gone along with it.
Yeah, my thoughts exactly. It could really backfire.I'm assuming they're treating Chisora as some sort of warm up fight, but it wouldn't be out of the question for Chisora to win