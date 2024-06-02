Media Wilder elbowed by Zhilei ?

what do you think.
It looks like Zhang applied the elbow technique ?
Wilder was thinking it was exactly that, tries to look at the ref to question that, when Zhilei sends his fist into Wilders face and retires him ?
 
what do you think.
It looks like Zhang applied the elbow technique ?
Wilder was thinking it was exactly that, tries to look at the ref to question that, when Zhilei sends his fist into Wilders face and retires him ?
No.
Its a punch, looks like it clips the chin and nose and causes Wilder to spin, then gets planted.
Sad end for Wilder.
Still, AJ will always be remembered of being terrified of fighting that man in his prime, and he KTFO Fury into the shadow realm for 9 seconds which could have been called off.
 
Are you literally blind? It was a sweeping right hook. They showed it multiple angles in slow motion.
 
it was a right hook, he looks like he didn't see it and may have thought it was a foul because it looked like he was sorta mouthing something but it was a legit punch from a southpaw and it got followed up on. tough luck, it's no fun when you don't see it coming but that's how it goes.
 
Yeah it didn't even hit him completely flush either and had that affect.
 
You posted a video which clearly proves that there's zero contact with the elbow. What's the angle here?
 
Wilders always bitches and complains when he gets the shit beaten out of him, in the ring and out the ring
 
