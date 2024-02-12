Wild statistic regarding Illia Topuria’s professional UFC career

Blanqa Blanqua
Michael Chandler was another surprising one, at least in Hendo's Case Lombard is a short guy, was very unexpected tho. Both the kick and the reverse elbow lol.Would be crazy if Ilia throws a head kick because nobody is expecting that and gives Volk his second straight head kick loss
He was primarily hitting double legs and subbing people coming up. He only had to really strike once he got off the regional scene. He has made the mistake of falling in love with his striking and is likely on track to be Josh Emmet 2.0 or the next 145 champ.
I couldn't be bothered watching the in full, but the highlights I watched only included a single body knee. I do recall watching some fights previously and recall him whiffing on some headkicks, but it might be imagined. I know he has been nearly caught with a head kick prior to Herbert.Yeah. I watched all of his fights from the beginning the other day. The change in his approach is night and day. He's good at boxing, good at wrestling, and good at bjj, but he's almost always doing one or the other. He started mostly just grappling guys, now he's mostly just boxing -- he doesn't mix things together that well.
i don't think Ilia is that impressive of a fighter from a skill standpoint, at least from his UFC fights. the thing that makes this interesting is that i think Volk is starting to fall off. so for me this fight is all about can Volk keep it together for this fight? or can he at least keep it together enough for this fight to win?
I think Topuria is very athletic. Big power, physically strong, solid conditioning. Strong wrestling and submission base, really heavy handed with decent combinations and fights well in the pocket or range. The athleticism is the biggest sale for me. He lacks polish or tact in some ways and he definitely is a bit meat and potatoes.
i can agree with those things, i just think Ilia's striking isn't going to be a problem for the Volk who fought Islam the first time, beat KZ and Ortega or the one who beat Max. but the one who fought Yair? that Volk could get KO'd by Ilia in my opinion. that's why for me the fight is more about how Volk is than how good Ilia is.
What's interesting to me is a compact, quick and heavy handed guy in Mendes gave Volk trouble standing and even dropped him. Volk has really had punch selection, he uses his footwork really well but mainly relies on 1s and 2s and peppering kicks. On the inside he's a very limited striker and that's where Ilia shines, ripping the body, putting combinations together, hooke and uppercuts...much better than most in that regard. If he can effectively pressure and find Volk, close in range he can have some success. That said, Ilia has been rocked multiple times by high kicks...doesn't check or seem them coming too well and also struggles with low kicks, he can be pretty plodding at times too where Volk has amazing footwork.
I favor Volk for sure, but he's aging and tool a wicked KO loss. I do think Evloev and Topuria are better fighters than Yair, Ortega or Korean Zombie. I also think theyre both much different challenges than a guy like Max too.
Clearly his gameplan for Volk is the classic sprawl and brawl. Volk is gonna GSP his ass.Yeah. I watched all of his fights from the beginning the other day. The change in his approach is night and day. He's good at boxing, good at wrestling, and good at bjj, but he's almost always doing one or the other. He started mostly just grappling guys, now he's mostly just boxing -- he doesn't mix things together that well.