Wild statistic regarding Illia Topuria’s professional UFC career

HuskySamoan said: What's interesting to me is a compact, quick and heavy handed guy in Mendes gave Volk trouble standing and even dropped him. Volk has really had punch selection, he uses his footwork really well but mainly relies on 1s and 2s and peppering kicks. On the inside he's a very limited striker and that's where Ilia shines, ripping the body, putting combinations together, hooke and uppercuts...much better than most in that regard. If he can effectively pressure and find Volk, close in range he can have some success. That said, Ilia has been rocked multiple times by high kicks...doesn't check or seem them coming too well and also struggles with low kicks, he can be pretty plodding at times too where Volk has amazing footwork.



I favor Volk for sure, but he's aging and tool a wicked KO loss. I do think Evloev and Topuria are better fighters than Yair, Ortega or Korean Zombie. I also think theyre both much different challenges than a guy like Max too.

those guys are better than the guys i mentioned, i just mean if Volk is on his game like he was in those fights, he shouldn't have that much trouble with Ilia. i think Mendes boxing after his KO loss to Aldo really turned a corner and he shortened up his shots and i think he has better boxing than Ilia, especially with his ability to feint takedowns into punching combinations. it's funny you mention Volk having trouble with guys getting in on him, because that's why i think Ilia could KO Volk. it's not just being close that isn't good for Volk, it's how he utilizes his defense. his defense is a lot like Whittaker's where he uses the space, his quickness, and footwork to get out of trouble. the problem i saw was when he hurt Yair against the fence, he went to finish and got clipped by a big punch. he ate it, but he didn't adjust in case another came back at him, he didn't have some kind of proactive defense to it, nothing. he just ate it. if Yair threw a 3 piece instead of just 1 punch, Volk would've had to eat all 3. he was too close and in the middle of his own offense to be able to react. in that moment of the fight i immediately thought to myself, "if that was Ilia, Volk would've probably been flattened"if Volk dances on the outside and picks away and waits for the right exchanges, i think he'll win easy. but if he comes forward too much, intends to win every exchange, or Ilia can close on him by somehow disabling his movement, i think he has a real chance to KO Volk.