Crime Wife and Two Daughters of BBC Horseracing Commentator Shot Dead with Crossbow in Hertfordshire

www.telegraph.co.uk

Kyle Clifford manhunt live: Bushey crossbow victims identified as family of BBC commentator John Hunt

The wife and two daughters of the BBC 5 Live racing commentator John Hunt are believed to be the victims of a triple crossbow murder in Hertfordshire, the Telegraph can reveal.
TELEMMGLPICT000385073628_17206114477170_trans_NvBQzQNjv4Bq-IWLY18X4-CzgyIcjLEAj0k9u7HhRJvuo-ZLenGRumA.jpeg


The wife and two daughters of the BBC 5 Live racing commentator John Hunt are believed to be the victims of a triple crossbow murder in Hertfordshire, the Telegraph can reveal.

Police and paramedics were called to the Hunt family home in Bushey on Tuesday eveningб following reports that three women had been found with serious injuries.

It is believed Mr Hunt, who is [sic] married with three daughters, had been working for BBC Racing on Tuesday, and may have raised the alarm when he returned home at around 7pm.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics the three women died a short time later at the scene.

Hertfordshire Police have since issued an urgent appeal for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford from the Enfield area, who is wanted in connection with the incident.

Mr Hunt, 58, who is a former police officer, has worked for BBC Radio Five Live for the last 20 years.
 
"Triple crossbow murder" was something I never thought I'd read about in modern times.

RIP to the innocent victims.
 
- I was reading about it. But didnt knew they were related to a comentator!
Guy already killed 3 people.
 
