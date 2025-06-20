Wide Receiver Trivia

1.What NFL receiver was legally blind in one eye?

2.Give me five Hall of Fame receivers who were college running backs?

3.Give me six NFL receivers who ran in the Olympics in their college days?

4.What pro QB ended up a WR?

5.What NFL WR was world ranked in the long jump in his college days?

6.The best pro receiver out of.....

Chattanooga
Kutztown State
Blufton
Mississippi Valley State
Grambling

7.What pro receiver had the nickname...

Golden Wheels
Skeets
Crazy Legs
Bambi
MEGATRON

8.What two pro receivers were brothers?

9.Give me five pro receivers who were college hurdlers?

10.Give me three times a pro team had two soon to be Hall of Fame receivers there together?

Good luck~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Bonus points.....what running back as a pro became a WR?
 
