Wicked sidehustles

Do you sell stuff on Amazon? Or make a couple of grand a week in the flea market?

I have a friend who has a pastry business but that's his fulltime hustle. Another friend tried a mobile bar but it failed.

Pool cleaner for lonely housewives?

I tell amazing stories and hilarious jokes on the internet for free, I dont make money but love is the best currency and I get lots of that
 
I can make $4k cash in one afternoon replacing an AC unit

I do HVAC, electrical, plumbing, fabrication/machining side jobs
 
I have a few side hussles. I pick up free mowers that don't run, fix them and resell them. I also buy lots at auction and sell random stuff, mostly on FB market place but some on Ebay too.
 
I can make $4k cash in one afternoon replacing an AC unit

I do HVAC, electrical, plumbing, fabrication/machining side jobs
wat

I'm assuming you're doing this for private homes? Wouldn't the fucking unit itself cost about that much lol
 
Looking at setting up some kind of gig where I do peoples 2FA authentication for them for a monthly fee
Very tempting to take you up on this. I couldn’t guess my email password and got locked out. Maybe Sherdog finally gets rid of me 🤣
 
I will sometimes do consulting on the side (normally conducting life cycle assessments for packaging companies), but the tax implications makes it a lot less appealing. One year, I ended up paying $44K back to the government - considering how much extra work I had to do, it wasn't worth it.
 
