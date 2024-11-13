Wicked sidehustles

SSgt Dickweed
Do you sell stuff on Amazon? Or make a couple of grand a week in the flea market?
I have a friend who has a pastry business but that's his fulltime hustle. Another friend tried a mobile bar but it failed.
Pool cleaner for lonely housewives?
